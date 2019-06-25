Former Porn Star Stormy Daniels Mysteriously Denied Entry to Canada - Reports

Ex-adult film actress Stormy Daniels landed in the spotlight last year after she claimed that she had had a fling with Donald Trump over a decade ago when he was already married to Melania – an allegation flatly denied by the White House and the US president himself.

Former sexxx-rated star Stormy Daniels was denied entry to Canada over the weekend for a much-hyped "meet and greet" at a strip club after her flight arrived at Toronto's Pearson International Airport, The Buffalo Chronicle reported.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was reportedly detained for three hours, interrogated and subsequently sent back to Miami.

The former porn star was treated "with great disrespect", according to the media outlet.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Sometimes ya just gotta cowgirl up! #teamstormy #everythingsbiggerintexas Публикация от stormydaniels (@thestormydaniels) 25 Мар 2019 в 8:36 PDT

While the reason for her being booted from Canada is unclear, "many familiar with the situation" claimed that it was likely a high-level decision.

"I'm really disappointed for the fans. We had hyped the event for months and so many of our patrons were looking forward to our big 50th-anniversary event", Simo Ruden, the owner of the club, The Sundowner, where Stormy was set to appear, told The Buffalo Chronicle.

Ruden added that Daniels' fee, flight, accommodations and other travel expenses had already been paid by his club.

"We have never had a problem like this before booking talent from the States. We are a progressive country and welcome Americans with opens arms. We are a border town and our economies are linked and I'm ashamed that she was treated so disrespectfully by our government".

Daniels clogged headlines last year after claiming that she'd had a sexual encounter with US President Donald Trump long before he ran for office and was given $130,000 in hush money to keep quiet just prior to his 2016 presidential campaign. The White House and Trump himself have repeatedly denied the allegations.