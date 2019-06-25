Trump-Putin G20 Meeting Expected to Focus on Iran, Other Security Matters, US Official Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a bilateral meeting at the G20 Summit in Japan this week are expected to discuss Iran, Ukraine, Syria, arms control and other mutual security matters, a senior US administration official told reporters.

"The president [Trump] is anticipating meeting with President Putin at the G20," the official said on Monday. "It is expected to be a conversation that will focus primarily on regional security issues including Iran, Ukraine, Syria, Middle East. They should also touch on arms control issues and on improving the bilateral relationship."

The official added that there is no timeline available on the anticipated meeting between both leaders at the summit since scheduling is still being worked out.

Trump might also discuss with Putin matters on Venezuela and election security regarding the upcoming 2020 vote, according to US administration officials.

Aside from meeting Putin at the G20 Summit, the official said Trump is also expected to have bilateral meetings with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Trump will discuss ongoing US-China trade matters with Xi and regional security concerns over Iran with the Saudi Crown Prince.

Trump will also discuss the escalating regional security issue regarding Iran with other US regional partners or nations with an economic stake in the Persian Gulf, the official added.

Trump's meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Sunday in Seoul will focus on North Korea and the bilateral alliance, the official said.

There are no plans for Trump to meet with North Korean Chairman Kim Jong Un during this trip, the official added.