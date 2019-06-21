US Requests UN Security Council Session on Iran, Meeting Not Scheduled Yet – Source

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) – The United States' mission to the United Nations has requested a closed session of the Security Council on Monday to discuss Iran, but a meeting has not yet been scheduled, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Friday.

“The request to hold a meeting was received; however, the decision on whether the session will take place has not been made yet,” the source said.

The source added that the United States would like to address the recent attacks on oil tankers in the Persian Gulf and the downing of a US Navy drone over the Strait of Hormuz.

On Thursday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had downed a US surveillance drone over the coastal Hormozgan province for violating Iran’s airspace. The US military said, however, that the drone was flying in international airspace.

Last week, two oil tankers, Kokuka Courageous and Front Altair, were attacked in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz. While the causes of the incident remain unknown, the United States claims Iran sabotaged the vessels.