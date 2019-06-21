Unverified Instagram Account Reveals Story of How Malaysia's ex-King Met a Russian Beauty

A newly created, unverified Instagram account, opened under the name of Rihana Petra and described as “Oksana Voevodina's Official Page”, publishes photos of the former Russian beauty queen and her marriage to Sultan Muhammad V, the former King of Malaysia since 3 June.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Our wedding celebration in Moscow. I want to say thank you to the people who shared this happy moment with us and were together with us that evening! It was wonderful and beautiful wedding... Наше свадебное торжество в Москве. Отдельно хочу поблагодарить людей, которые разделили с нами это радостное событие и были с нами в этот вечер! Это было очень красиво и празднично...
The account offers photos of the wedding, the royal couple and their newborn son, Tengku Ismail Leon Petra.
In the latest post, dated 19 July, the author shared apparent details of the beauty queen's first meeting with Kelantan’s Sultan Muhammad V Faris Petra – something that had been a mystery thus far.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Bagi ramai orang, kisah pertemuan pertama saya dengan suami saya tetap menjadi misteri. Kami bertemu pada musim bunga 2017 di Eropah. Pada masa itu saya bekerjasama dengan rakan karib kami, Jacob Arabo. Selepas acara itu, kami pergi untuk makan malam, di mana saya berjumpa dengan seorang lelaki, dan beliau memperkenalkan dirinya sebagai Raja Malaysia. Saya menganggap itu sebagai jenaka semata-mata, dan saya pula bergurau bahawa saya juga adalah ratu di Moscow. Kami berbual sepanjang malam dan bertukar nombor telefon. Tidak lama kemudian terdapat berita yang muncul mengenai pelantikan raja, yang merupakan kawan baru saya ... untuk diteruskan For many people, the story of our first meeting with my husband remains to be a mystery. We met in spring 2017 in Europe. At that time I cooperated with our common friend jeweler Jacob Arabo. After the event, we went for dinner, where I met a man, and he introduced himself as king of Malaysia. I took it as a joke and joked back that I was also the queen of Moscow. We talked all evening and exchanged phone numbers. Soon there were news appeared about the appointment of the king, who was my new friend... to be continued Для многих людей остаётся загадкой история нашего знакомства с мужем. Это случилось в Европе, весной 2017 года. На тот момент я сотрудничала с нашим общим знакомым ювелиром Джейкобом Арабо. После мероприятия мы отправились на ужин, где я познакомилась с мужчиной, и он представился королем Малайзии. Я восприняла это как шутку и пошутила в ответ, что я тоже королева Москвы. Мы проговорили весь вечер и обменялись номерами телефонов. Вскоре в прессе появились новости о назначении короля, которым и был мой новый знакомый... продолжение следует
The Instagram post says they met at a dinner in Europe in “spring 2017”. The beauty queen had come from an event by jeweller and watchmaker Jacob Arabo, and the author claimed when they were introduced, the Sultan said he was the King of Malaysia.
“I took it as a joke, and joked back that I was also the Queen of Moscow,” the post read.
“We talked all evening and exchanged phone numbers.”
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Welcome to my Official Instagram page. I will be happy to share with you the moments of my life. Greetings to all of you and thank you for your support! Добро пожаловать на мою официальную страницу в Инстаграм. Буду рада делиться с вами моментами своей жизни. Приветствую всех и благодарю за поддержку!
Last November, there was widespread speculation that the Sultan had wed the former Russian “Miss Moscow” Oksana Voevodina in a private ceremony in the Russian capital.
Photos allegedly of the wedding ceremony went viral on social media in Malaysia, but the Palace never issued a statement on the event.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
7.06.2018 Birthday of our family. I will carry memories of this Day through my whole life. Our decision to be together led to the creation of a new social unit. Thank you, my dear relatives and friends for the warm greetings! 7.06.2018 День Рождения нашей семьи. Воспоминания об этом Дне я пронесу через всю свою жизнь. Наше решение быть вместе привело к созданию новой ячейки общества. Спасибо вам, дорогие мои близкие и друзья за тёплые поздравления!
Oksana previously worked in the modelling industry in China and Thailand after grabbing the Miss Moscow crown in 2015, converted to Islam in spring 2018, in the run-up to the pair’s big day.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Kepada semua pengikut pengikut saya yang dihormati, jutaan Terima Kasih diucapkan ke atas komen-komen anda. Saya amat senang hati apabila membaca ucapan ikhlas dari anda semua. Kehidupan kami telah berubah sejak anak comel ini dianugerahkan kepada kami suami-isteri dan membawa bersamanya kasih sayang dan cinta. Alhamdulillah, sekarang kami adalah keluarga yang bahagia dan sifat kekeluargaan adalah penting dalam kehidupan kita semua. Oleh itu, diharap kita sama-sama menjaga keluarga kita dan juga satu sama lain. Dan semoga kita dan ahli keluarga kita terus sihat sejahtera dan sentiasa dilindungi dan dirahmati Allah swt. Dear Followers! Thank you for your warm kind comments. I am very pleased to read your congrats. Our life has changed since this little cute bunny came to our world. He came here to be give love and to be loved. When one person starts to take care of another one more than about himself, love turns into a family. Family and children are the most important things in this life. Take care of each other. Дорогие подписчики! Спасибо за ваши тёплые слова. Мне очень приятно читать ваши поздравления. Наша жизнь изменилась с появлением этого маленького человечка, который пришёл в этот мир дарить любовь и быть любимым. Когда каждый начинает заботиться о другом больше, чем о самом себе, любовь перерастает в семью. Семья и дети - это смысл жизни. Берегите друг друга.
Sultan Muhammad V was Malaysia’s 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong between April 2017 and January 2018.
He abdicated shortly after just two years on the throne, a first in Malaysian history.
In a teaser to followers, the author of the new Instagram account claimed there was more to the royal couple’s love story, promising to share scoops in future posts.
All comments
Show new comments (0)