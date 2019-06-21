Unverified Instagram Account Reveals Story of How Malaysia's ex-King Met a Russian Beauty

Sultan Muhammad V of Kelantan abdicated in January after just two years. Last November, there was speculation that the Sultan had wed a Russian former “Miss Moscow” beauty pageant winner in a private ceremony in Russia's capital, with photos allegedly of the wedding ceremony going viral in Malaysia, but no official statement from the Palace.

A newly created, unverified Instagram account, opened under the name of Rihana Petra and described as “Oksana Voevodina's Official Page”, publishes photos of the former Russian beauty queen and her marriage to Sultan Muhammad V, the former King of Malaysia since 3 June.

The account offers photos of the wedding, the royal couple and their newborn son, Tengku Ismail Leon Petra.

In the latest post, dated 19 July, the author shared apparent details of the beauty queen's first meeting with Kelantan’s Sultan Muhammad V Faris Petra – something that had been a mystery thus far.

The Instagram post says they met at a dinner in Europe in “spring 2017”. The beauty queen had come from an event by jeweller and watchmaker Jacob Arabo, and the author claimed when they were introduced, the Sultan said he was the King of Malaysia.

“I took it as a joke, and joked back that I was also the Queen of Moscow,” the post read.

“We talked all evening and exchanged phone numbers.”

Last November, there was widespread speculation that the Sultan had wed the former Russian “Miss Moscow” Oksana Voevodina in a private ceremony in the Russian capital.

Photos allegedly of the wedding ceremony went viral on social media in Malaysia, but the Palace never issued a statement on the event.

Oksana previously worked in the modelling industry in China and Thailand after grabbing the Miss Moscow crown in 2015, converted to Islam in spring 2018, in the run-up to the pair’s big day.

Sultan Muhammad V was Malaysia’s 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong between April 2017 and January 2018.

He abdicated shortly after just two years on the throne, a first in Malaysian history.

In a teaser to followers, the author of the new Instagram account claimed there was more to the royal couple’s love story, promising to share scoops in future posts.