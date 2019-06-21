Register
14:11 GMT +321 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Miss Moscow 2015 Oksana Voyevodina at the Third Real Musicbox Award after-party in Moscow

    Unverified Instagram Account Reveals Story of How Malaysia's ex-King Met a Russian Beauty

    © Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Sultan Muhammad V of Kelantan abdicated in January after just two years. Last November, there was speculation that the Sultan had wed a Russian former “Miss Moscow” beauty pageant winner in a private ceremony in Russia's capital, with photos allegedly of the wedding ceremony going viral in Malaysia, but no official statement from the Palace.

    A newly created, unverified Instagram account, opened under the name of Rihana Petra and described as “Oksana Voevodina's Official Page”, publishes photos of the former Russian beauty queen and her marriage to Sultan Muhammad V, the former King of Malaysia since 3 June.

    The account offers photos of the wedding, the royal couple and their newborn son, Tengku Ismail Leon Petra.

    In the latest post, dated 19 July, the author shared apparent details of the beauty queen's first meeting with Kelantan’s Sultan Muhammad V Faris Petra – something that had been a mystery thus far.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Bagi ramai orang, kisah pertemuan pertama saya dengan suami saya tetap menjadi misteri. Kami bertemu pada musim bunga 2017 di Eropah. Pada masa itu saya bekerjasama dengan rakan karib kami, Jacob Arabo. Selepas acara itu, kami pergi untuk makan malam, di mana saya berjumpa dengan seorang lelaki, dan beliau memperkenalkan dirinya sebagai Raja Malaysia. Saya menganggap itu sebagai jenaka semata-mata, dan saya pula bergurau bahawa saya juga adalah ratu di Moscow. Kami berbual sepanjang malam dan bertukar nombor telefon. Tidak lama kemudian terdapat berita yang muncul mengenai pelantikan raja, yang merupakan kawan baru saya ... untuk diteruskan For many people, the story of our first meeting with my husband remains to be a mystery. We met in spring 2017 in Europe. At that time I cooperated with our common friend jeweler Jacob Arabo. After the event, we went for dinner, where I met a man, and he introduced himself as king of Malaysia. I took it as a joke and joked back that I was also the queen of Moscow. We talked all evening and exchanged phone numbers. Soon there were news appeared about the appointment of the king, who was my new friend... to be continued Для многих людей остаётся загадкой история нашего знакомства с мужем. Это случилось в Европе, весной 2017 года. На тот момент я сотрудничала с нашим общим знакомым ювелиром Джейкобом Арабо. После мероприятия мы отправились на ужин, где я познакомилась с мужчиной, и он представился королем Малайзии. Я восприняла это как шутку и пошутила в ответ, что я тоже королева Москвы. Мы проговорили весь вечер и обменялись номерами телефонов. Вскоре в прессе появились новости о назначении короля, которым и был мой новый знакомый... продолжение следует

    Публикация от Rihana Oksana Petra (@rihanapetra)

    The Instagram post says they met at a dinner in Europe in “spring 2017”. The beauty queen had come from an event by jeweller and watchmaker Jacob Arabo, and the author claimed when they were introduced, the Sultan said he was the King of Malaysia.

    “I took it as a joke, and joked back that I was also the Queen of Moscow,” the post read.

    “We talked all evening and exchanged phone numbers.”

    Last November, there was widespread speculation that the Sultan had wed the former Russian “Miss Moscow” Oksana Voevodina in a private ceremony in the Russian capital.

    Photos allegedly of the wedding ceremony went viral on social media in Malaysia, but the Palace never issued a statement on the event.

    Oksana previously worked in the modelling industry in China and Thailand after grabbing the Miss Moscow crown in 2015, converted to Islam in spring 2018, in the run-up to the pair’s big day.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Kepada semua pengikut pengikut saya yang dihormati, jutaan Terima Kasih diucapkan ke atas komen-komen anda. Saya amat senang hati apabila membaca ucapan ikhlas dari anda semua. Kehidupan kami telah berubah sejak anak comel ini dianugerahkan kepada kami suami-isteri dan membawa bersamanya kasih sayang dan cinta. Alhamdulillah, sekarang kami adalah keluarga yang bahagia dan sifat kekeluargaan adalah penting dalam kehidupan kita semua. Oleh itu, diharap kita sama-sama menjaga keluarga kita dan juga satu sama lain. Dan semoga kita dan ahli keluarga kita terus sihat sejahtera dan sentiasa dilindungi dan dirahmati Allah swt. Dear Followers! Thank you for your warm kind comments. I am very pleased to read your congrats. Our life has changed since this little cute bunny came to our world. He came here to be give love and to be loved. When one person starts to take care of another one more than about himself, love turns into a family. Family and children are the most important things in this life. Take care of each other. Дорогие подписчики! Спасибо за ваши тёплые слова. Мне очень приятно читать ваши поздравления. Наша жизнь изменилась с появлением этого маленького человечка, который пришёл в этот мир дарить любовь и быть любимым. Когда каждый начинает заботиться о другом больше, чем о самом себе, любовь перерастает в семью. Семья и дети - это смысл жизни. Берегите друг друга.

    Публикация от Rihana Oksana Petra (@rihanapetra)

    Sultan Muhammad V was Malaysia’s 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong between April 2017 and January 2018.

    He abdicated shortly after just two years on the throne, a first in Malaysian history.

    In a teaser to followers, the author of the new Instagram account claimed there was more to the royal couple’s love story, promising to share scoops in future posts.

    Related:

    Beautiful Ladies and New Technologies at SPIEF 2019
    India Beauty Pageant Under Fire Over 'All Fair' Contestants 'Lacking Diversity'
    Russian Beauty Queen Reveals BIG Changes After Giving Birth to Malaysian Ex-King’s Son
    Tags:
    abdication, viral, beauty queen, sultan, Malaysia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Royal Ascot Attendee
    A Hat You'll Never Forget: Royal Ascot Attendees Show Off Their Exclusive Headwear
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse