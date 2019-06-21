Register
12:41 GMT +321 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A landing signals officer aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) watch as an F/A-18F Super Hornet from the Jolly Rogers of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 103 land on the flight deck the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the Arabian Sea, June 3, 2019. Picture taken June 3, 2019

    Iran Received Overnight Message From Trump on Possible Strike Via Oman − Report

    © REUTERS / Jeff Sherman/U.S. Navy
    World
    Get short URL
    10624

    It was reported on Thursday that Donald Trump had approved a military operation against Iran after it downed a US reconnaissance drone, but later backpedalled on the decision.

    Iran has received a message from President Donald Trump about an imminent attack following yet another spike in tensions, but has refused to hold talks with the US president, unnamed Iranian officials told Reuters on Friday.

    According to the report, Iranian authorities received the message via Oman, a close US ally.

    Trump reportedly told Tehran that he was "against any war with Iran and wanted to talk to Tehran". However, he still gave Tehran a deadline to respond and sit down at the negotiating table.

    Iran is said to have replied to Oman that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei opposes any talks with Washington but would still be given the message.

    "However, we told the Omani official that any attack against Iran will have regional and international consequences," the Iranian officials told Reuters.

    Iran-US tensions escalated further following the downing of a US spy drone by the Iranian military.

    Tehran claimed in a letter to the UN that the drone was on a spying mission in its airspace in the southern Hormozgan Province, while the Pentagon insists it was in international airspace above the Strait of Hormuz.

    Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif said that the remains of the drone were retrieved from Iran's waters.

    Iran's deputy foreign minister told the Swiss ambassador, who represents US interests in the country, that "there is irrefutable evidence about the presence of this drone in Iran's airspace" and that "Iran would not hesitate for a moment to decisively defend its territory against any aggression", Fars News reports.

    Donald Trump echoed his military's version of events and said Iran had made a "very big mistake" but later downplayed the escalation.

    Meanwhile, reports surfaced in US media that Trump had given the go-ahead to a missile strike on a series of Iranian targets, such as radars and missile batteries, but later dropped the plans.

    It comes on the heels of attacks on six tankers near in the Gulf of Oman in two separate incidents over the course of the past month. Although UAE investigators have so far failed to assign culpability, the United States blamed all attacks on Iran, which denied any involvement.

    Against the backdrop of these incidents, the United States has been beefing up its military presence in the region − in terms of both troops and weaponry − citing a yet-unspecified threat from Iran and local proxy groups it is allegedly backing.

    Washington has enforced a "maximum pressure campaign" on Iran, as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo put it, over its alleged nuclear weapons proliferation efforts and support for "terror groups" in the Middle East.

    The US pulled out of the hard-fought 2015 nuclear deal in May 2018, saying that it failed to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions, and started imposing crippling energy and banking sanctions on the oil-rich Islamic Republic. Iran has opposed being coerced into a new deal and also suspended parts of its commitments under the 2015 accord.

     

    Tags:
    strike, Donald Trump, Oman, United States, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Royal Ascot Attendee
    A Hat You'll Never Forget: Royal Ascot Attendees Show Off Their Exclusive Headwear
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse