Russia Has its Own Version on MH17 Crash, But No One Listens - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin told journalists that Russia is not satisfied with the conclusions of the international investigators on the downing of Flight MH17 after his annual Q&A session.

Russia has its own version of events related to the MH17 crash, but no one listens, Putin stated.

According to the president, there are many questions about the MH17 crash, but nobody is answering them - the West simply just appointed a culprit.

The statement comes after the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) that is conducting a probe into the crash announced on 18 June the names of four people, three Russians and one Ukrainian, suspected of being involved in the incident, in which 298 people were killed.

MH17 Crash

MH17 was a scheduled passenger flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur that crashed on 17 July 2014 in eastern Ukraine, leaving no survivors. Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics in the southeast of Ukraine have blamed each other for the downing of the Malaysia Airlines plane.

The Dutch-led JIT's probe concluded that the plane was shot down by a Buk missile, which apparently came from the 53rd Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, based near the Russian city of Kursk. The Russian Foreign Ministry strongly refuted the conclusions as groundless and called the investigation "biased".

