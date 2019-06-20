Egyptian authorities maintain that Mohammed Morsi died of natural causes, but some critics, including human rights group Amnesty International, suggested that he could have been denied access to proper medical care and called for an investigation.

Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the younger brother of the UAE Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Zayed, could be involved in the sudden courtroom demise of former Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi, claimed the former head of France’s external intelligence service.

Bernard Bajolet, who was in charge of France’s Directorate-General for External Security between 2013 and 2017, made the claim on Tuesday.

“The unofficial visit of the [UAE’s] Tahnoon bin Zayed to Cairo on 16 June may probably be related to Morsi's suspicious death,” he tweeted, without going into further detail.

Tahnoon bin Zayed has been serving as the national security adviser to his brother since 2016. During his time in office, the UAE has beefed up security cooperation with the United States and pushed forward the idea of an anti-Iran collective security alliance, widely dubbed the “Arab NATO”.

Neither the UAE nor Tahnoon bin Zayed himself have commented on the matter so far.

In a separate tweet, Bajolet declared Morsi’s death as a “new starting point in the history of Islamic movements”.

Mohammed Morsi, the first democratically elected leader in Egypt's modern history, died on Monday during a trial in a Cairo courtroom at the age of 68.

Egyptian media described the cause of the death as a heart attack.

Morsi, who was a member of the now-banned Muslim Brotherhood, was elected in 2012 after Egypt’s long-time leader, Hosni Mubarak, was ousted during the Arab spring of 2011.

Morsi was forced from power in July 2013 by the military, led by General el-Sisi, in the wake of mass anti-government protests, and had been imprisoned ever since.

He had been tried on multiple charges, ranging from inciting the killing of protesters in December 2012 and spying for Qatar and Hamas to insulting the judiciary to breaking out of jail during the mass riots that overthrew Hosni Mubarak.

In June 2015, he was sentenced to death for the 2011 jailbreak but a higher court overturned the decision the following year and ordered a retrial.

He also received a 20-year term in connection with the 2012 clashes between his supporters and protesters, and was serving a separate 25-year-term for allegedly leaking secret documents to Qatar.

Morsi was reportedly buried at dawn on Tuesday under heavy security in a remote part of Cairo.

The Muslim Brotherhood accused the government of “assassinating” Morsi, while Turkish President Erdogan, a close ally of the late Egyptian leader, also suggested that Morsi was “killed” and that the Egyptian authorities failed to intervene to save him.

Erdogan also vowed to make sure that Egypt is tried in international courts over Morsi’s demise.

The United Nations has called for an investigation, while rights advocates Human Rights Watch claimed that Morsi had been denied prisoners’ rights.

Egypt’s government dismissed allegations of medical mistreatment as unfounded and accused the UN of politicising his death. However, the Egyptian Prosecutor General has still ordered a probe into the case.