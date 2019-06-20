Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed on Wednesday that former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi was 'killed'. Erdogan also lambasted Cairo for insufficient efforts to save the former president.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Choukri has strongly condemned Turkish president Erdogan's statement that former Egyptian President Morsi was killed, calling it the "repeated, irresponsible accusations by the Turkish president about Egypt".

On Wednesday, Turkish President Erdogan alleged that President Mohamed Morsi was "killed" and blamed Egyptian authorities for not taking any measures to save the former head of state. President Erdogan raised hopes that the United Nations will look into Morsi's death and bring those responsible to justice.

Meanwhile, Egyptian parliament decried Erdogan's claim as 'intervention in Egypt's internal affairs'.

According to al-Mayadin broadcaster citing the parliament's representatives, the coup d'etat that saw Morsi ousted crumbled "Erdogan's plans and hopes". The official called the Turkish president "a tyrant and a dictator persecuting everyone in his country who opposes him".

Morsi, ousted in 2013 in a coup d'etat led by the incumbent president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, died aged 67 on 17 June, as a result of a heart attack during a court hearing on an espionage case in Cairo.

Following his demise, Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights voiced concerns over the conditions of Morsi’s detention and the provision of necessary medical care.

The authority also called for an independent probe into the former Egyptian president's death.

Amnesty International also supported the call and reiterated that it was necessary to launch an investigation into the matter.

Reacting to the calls by the UN, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry accused the organisation of 'politicising' Morsi's death.