JIT Accusations Against Russia on MH17 Crash Case Ungrounded - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry said accusations against Russia by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in the case of the MH17 flight crash in eastern Ukraine in 2014 were ungrounded.

“The statements voiced by the JIT during a press conference on 19 June about the alleged involvement of Russian servicemen in the Malaysian Boeing MH17 crash can cause nothing but regret. Once again, absolutely unsubstantiated accusations aimed at discrediting the Russian Federation in the eyes of the international community are being brought against the Russian side," the ministry said in a statement.

It pointed out that the JIT's statements that Russia allegedly refused to cooperate on the MH17 case were untrue, adding that the JIT had presented no evidence in the case.

Addressing the video materials the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) relies on in the MH17 crash case, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that examinations conducted by Russian experts proved that they were falsified.

“Relevant Russian agencies carried out a tremendous amount of unprecedented work: from declassifying data on Russian military equipment and conducting a complex experiment by the Almaz-Antey concern to handing over primary radar data and documentation proving the Ukrainian identity of the missile that shot down the Malaysian Boeing, as well as high-precision examinations proving that the video materials the JIT relies on in its conclusions were falsified," it said.

This comes after investigators probing the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 have named 4 suspects, including three Russians and one Ukrainian.