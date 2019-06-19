‘Trump’ Takes Selfie With Queen, Says ‘Grab Some Puppy’ in Family Film About Royal Corgis

In today’s deeply polarised world, politics is everywhere. It’s in the news, it’s in art, and it’s in our everyday communication. Children's cartoons have been largely devoid of it, but this year, The Queen’s Corgi is changing this.

The Queen’s Corgi is a Belgian animated family film which has quite a number of not very family-like features.

This is a story about Queen Elizabeth’s mischievous favourite corgi called Rex and although it’s not entirely political, one of the opening scenes makes no mistake about the creators’ views.

Rex’s carefree life at Buckingham Palace changes dramatically when the Trumps arrive for a visit.

The arrival scene accurately mimicked Trump’s mannerisms, and offered a play on one of his most controversial sayings.

The animated Donald Trump, in his signature baggy suit with a red tie, wrestles the Queen, whom he refers to as ‘Liz’, into a headlock to take a selfie.

When the Trumps let their corgi girl, Mitzi, find a mate among the Queen’s good boys, the POTUS drops “Alright Mitzi, get some puppy”, in a dig at his infamous “grab them by the p**sy” quote.

Rex later accidentally bites Trump on his most sensitive part and gets lost from the palace into the real, rough world, where he sets off on his path to discover his true self.

This, along with other adult gags such as Mitzi’s apparent aggressive sexual desire for Rex, has raised a question whether the movie (which is PG-rated in the UK, for instance) is actually suitable for children.

“This is DEFINITELY not a kid's film,” a commenter wrote.

I’m twenty two and I still need an adult after seeing that like what the f-! — Sean Cushing (@SeanDCushing) 4 июня 2019 г.

A user under the handle Antonua Miranda said the movie should have received a PG-13 rating for “rude sexual language” and “some mild language”

"Grab some puppy"

I can't decide if that's just awful or ingenious — Armin Reindl (@ArminReindl) 3 июня 2019 г.

I feel violated — Coca'd Out (@Cocadope) 4 июня 2019 г.

The movie has already premiered in France, Spain, Belgium and Germany, and is scheduled to hit the big screen in the UK and the US in July.