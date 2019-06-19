Register
02:38 GMT +319 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    From the right to left, Cyprus,Turkish Cypriot state and Turkish flags

    EU Has No Right to Define Mediterranean Borders - Turkish Foreign Ministry

    © AP Photo / Petros Karadjias
    World
    Get short URL
    0 11

    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The European Union does not have the authority to define boundaries in the Mediterranean Sea, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakci said on Tuesday, reacting to the bloc's recent threats of sanctions over Turkish drilling in disputed waters near Cyprus.

    "We should cooperate [in the Mediterranean], but we cannot try to define the borders of states via maritime projects. The borders of countries can only be determined by the countries in question but not the European Union. The European Union has no jurisdiction to define the borders either in the Black Sea or in the Mediterranean Sea", Kaymakci said at the first joint conference between the Black Sea Economic Cooperation and the European Union in Brussels.

    According to the official, Turkey hopes that energy will become a sphere of cooperation, not one of "tension or conflict".

    Earlier in the day, the Council of the European Union called on Turkey to respect the rights of Cyprus in connection with drilling by Ankara for energy reserves off the island's coast, and instructed the European Commission and other bodies to immediately submit response options.

    Due to overlapping claims of jurisdiction over areas surrounding Cyprus, the exploration of hydrocarbon resources off the coast of the island has been a hot issue ever since the first gas deposits were discovered there in 2011.

    Last week, Turkey said that it would not back down from gas exploration and extraction in the waters around Cyprus. Greek Cypriots say that Turkey is violating Cyprus’s exclusive commercial area.

    The island nation of Cyprus has for decades been divided into the Republic of Cyprus and the non-recognized Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

    The crisis began in 1974 when Turkey sent troops to the island in response to an attempted coup by the Greek military.

    As a result, Ankara occupied nearly 40 percent of the island's territory, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was proclaimed within those environs in 1983. Turkey remains the only country in the world that recognizes this republic.

    In May, the Turkish drill ship Fatih anchored west of Cyprus, prompting the latter to issue warrants for the Turkish crew. A second Turkish vessel is expected to set off for an area to the east of Cyprus.

     

    Related:

    Erdogan: If Cyprus Holds Ops in Mediterranean, Region to Face Security Threat
    Cyprus Preparing for All Brexit Scenarios - Foreign Minister
    Turkey Dismisses Concerns Over Drilling Near Cyprus as Unacceptable
    EU Council Threatens Turkey With Response Measures Over Drilling Off Cyprus Coast
    Tags:
    gas, Cyprus, Turkey, EU
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Fireballs to the Heart of Mordor: Best Astronomy Photographs on Display in London
    All ICE, No Human Rights
    All ICE, No Human Rights
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse