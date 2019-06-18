Register
20:35 GMT +318 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Soviet inspectors and their American escorts stand among several dismantled Pershing II missiles as they view the destruction of other missile components

    INF Treaty 101: The Basics of the Ailing US-Russia Nuclear Pact

    CC0
    World
    Get short URL
    214

    The treaty, signed over three decades ago, witnessed in excess of 2,500 intermediate-range nuclear weapons destroyed by its participants, with mutual inspections and satellite observations employed to ensure compliance.

    In October 2018, US President Donald Trump announced that his country is going to withdraw from the INF Treaty, citing Russia's alleged violations of the agreement, with Moscow denying these allegations and, in turn, arguing that it's Washington who is breaching the terms of the deal.

    As the landmark pact agreed over three decades ago rapidly approaches its end, set to expire on 2 August, it might be worthwhile pausing and taking a look at the actual agreement to better understand what its demise means for the world. 

    Where It All Began

    The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty was signed by then-US President Ronald Reagan and Soviet Secretary General Mikhail Gorbachev on 8 December 1987, and was subsequently ratified on 1 June the following year.

    You Shall Not...

    The treaty bans its participants from owning, manufacturing or testing ground-based ballistic missiles with ranges from 500km to 5,500 km, as well as launchers for said missiles.

    All weapons which matched this criteria had to be destroyed, and a mutual inspection protocol was established for the parties to control the process.

    The ban, however, did not extend to airborne or naval-based weapons.

    Also, each of the parties was allowed to withdraw from the treaty via a six-month notice period "if it decides that extraordinary events related to the subject matter of this Treaty have jeopardised its supreme interests".

    How It Went

    By 1 June 1991, a deadline stipulated by the treaty, over 2,500 weapons prohibited by the pact were destroyed by the US and the USSR.

    And while onsite inspections aimed at ensuring the parties' compliance with the treaty ended in 2001, satellite observation was later employed to perform that function.

    Related:

    Moscow Rules Out Destroying 9M729 Missile Complexes, Says They Fit INF Treaty
    US' INF-Banned Missiles to Heat Up Tensions in Europe, South China Sea – Analyst
    Germany's Top General Calls for New INF Treaty With China, Russia, US
    Tags:
    missiles, nuclear weapons, Mikhail Gorbachev, Ronald Reagan, INF treaty, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Fireballs to the Heart of Mordor: Best Astronomy Photographs on Display in London
    Help Wanted
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse