Instagram Users Report Outages in UK, Parts of US

According to the Downdetector website, users have been reporting problems with accessing Instagram since 10:25 AM EDT.

Users in the United Kingdom and in some parts of the United States have reported outages of the Instagram application.

According to an online map available on the Downdetector website, the biggest number of outage reports have come from eastern parts of the US, the United Kingdom, Spain, France and Italy. Instagram outages have also been reported in Brazil and Argentina.

Instagram is an online social networking service which allows users to take and share photos. Part of Facebook, the application is available for iPhone, iPad and Android devices.

