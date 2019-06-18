Google Calendar Reportedly Down All Over the Globe

The Google Calendar application is down due to unknown reasons. When users try to open their schedule in the application they are met with an “error 404” message. Other Google applications and sites, such as Gmail and Google Docs, have not been affected and are loading as normal.
Google has said it is aware of its Calendar application being down and is working to fix the issue.
Google Calendar is currently experiencing a service disruption. Please stay tuned for updates or follow here: https://t.co/2SGW3X1cQn— G Suite (@gsuite) 18 июня 2019 г.
Netizens have started sharing their reactions to the news on social media.
When #GoogleCalendar is down at the office... pic.twitter.com/zVJlu6Q2qK— Jen Mayhew (@JenM512) 18 июня 2019 г.
Many people have mentioned the fact that Google's application has become an essential tool for their work and lives.
Google Calendar is down and I don't know where I am or where I'm supposed to be. pic.twitter.com/MI7SJaJJw0— Melanie Crissey (@MelanieCrissey) 18 июня 2019 г.
The @Google calendar outage is PRIME reason to NOT rely fully on technology. How difficult is it to have a physical calendar on your wall or in your pocket/purse?— Jacob Arrowood (@GenericDrummer_) 18 июня 2019 г.
