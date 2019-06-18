Trump: ECB’s Draghi Statements Make It ‘Unfairly Easier’ for EU to Compete Against US

French politician Thierry Mariani said on 15 June that “anything that will put an end to the hegemony of the dollar is a positive thing”. He also claimed that the greenback is providing Washington with a “legal and even criminal opportunity” to meddle in global affairs.

US President Donald Trump criticised statements made by European Central Bank (ECB) head Mario Draghi, noting that his remarks "immediately dropped the Euro against the Dollar"; according to Trump, this results in unfair competition.

Mario Draghi just announced more stimulus could come, which immediately dropped the Euro against the Dollar, making it unfairly easier for them to compete against the USA. They have been getting away with this for years, along with China and others. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 18 июня 2019 г.

The US leader's remark comes after last week Thierry Mariani, a National Rally MEP, stated that the EU and Russia do not need any contracts to carry out most transactions in euros; he added that any move "that will put an end to the hegemony of the dollar is a positive thing”.

In addition, Russian President Vladimir Putin described the US dollar as a “tool for the issuing country to put pressure on the rest of the world” during a speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Earlier, numerous Russian media outlets cited Russian Finance Minister spokesperson Anton Siluanov as saying that he and Maros Sefcovic, vice-president of the European Commission for the Energy Union, had agreed to set up a working group that will take care of a transition to using the euro and rouble in bilateral payments.

The EU has reportedly been implementing measures to strengthen the euro as a global reserve currency and challenge the dollar in international transactions. The issue of national currencies came back into the limelight amid European efforts to save the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran after the US unilaterally pulled out of the accord in May 2018.

