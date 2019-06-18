Register
14:27 GMT +318 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A bundle of three Soviet RSD-10 missiles prepared for demolition at the Kapustin Yar launch site. The missiles were destroyed in accordance with the INF Treaty.

    Moscow Ready to Repel Possible US Attack But Will Not Be First to Deploy Missiles

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Rodionov
    World
    Get short URL
    0 71

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is ready for US possible attempts to destabilise the situation but will abstain from deploying its missiles anywhere until the United States makes a similar step, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

    "Russian President [Vladimir Putin] said on 2 February that, being guided by our responsible approach to ensuring global peace and security, we were launching scientific, research and development activities for creating medium-range missiles so that we were able to repel prospective US missiles, the production of which has entered an advanced stage," Ryabkov said in his address at the lower house of the Russian parliament.

    He went on to note that, at the same time, Russia "will abstain from deploying our units [missiles] anywhere until the United States does it."

    Ryabkov's remarks come after Vladimir Dzhabarov, the deputy chairman of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee said the day before that Moscow will boost its military force at the country's western border as a retaliatory measure to US move to send more troops to Poland. The official also stressed that Russia would retaliate if it faced an attack from the Polish territory.

    Last week, US President Donald Trump and Polish President Andrzej Duda agreed that the United States would establish a reconnaissance squadron of MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicles in Poland and place an additional 1,000 US troops; the move is expected to be funded by Warsaw.

    Soldiers watch a US Patriot missile being unloaded in a Polish Army military unit in Morag, northern Poland. File photo.
    © AP Photo / Marek Lis
    Soldiers watch a US Patriot missile being unloaded in a Polish Army military unit in Morag, northern Poland. File photo.

    Recently, some speculations about the US plans to set up a military base in Poland emerged as Polish authorities have cited the alleged Russian threat as one of the reasons for its military build-up. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly emphasised that it will never attack any of the NATO members. According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, NATO is well aware Moscow has no plans to attack anyone and uses the alleged threat as a pretext to deploy more troops near Russia's border.

    Bill on Nuclear Forces Treaty 

    On Tuesday, the lower house of the Russian parliament (the State Duma) passed at its plenary session a bill suspending the Russian-US Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF).

    The upper house of the Russian parliament is going to discuss the bill on 26 June and lawmakers are likely to support it, senior Russian lawmaker Sergei Tsekov said.

    "If the documents from the State Duma are ready, and I think they certainly will be, then we will discuss this at a session on June 26," Tsekov said, stressing that the upper house lawmakers would vote in favour of the bill.

    "Everybody has long been aware of the situation, and everyone understands it. The decision is being taken as a response to US de facto withdrawal from the INF," Tsekov added.

    This comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted the bill to the lower house in late May.

    The United States formally suspended its obligations under the INF Treaty on 2 February, over alleged violations by Russia, and triggered a six-month withdrawal process. Russia denied the accusations, saying that it was Washington that breached the deal, signed in 1987. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on 4 March decree on Russia's suspension of participation in the INF Treaty.

    Related:

    Trump Says Poland to Build Facility for 1,000 US Troops, Promises to Pay a Visit
    US Acting Defence Secretary Shanahan Does Not Rule Out Fort Trump Military Base in Poland
    Moscow Says Concerned by US Move to Deploy Reconnaissance Drones Squadron in Poland
    Tags:
    missiles, Russia, Sergei Ryabkov
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    In a photo taken on June 16, 2019 swimmers rest beside a wave pool at the Munsu water park in Pyongyang.
    Chilling in Pyongyang: How North Koreans Beat the Summer Heat
    Help Wanted
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse