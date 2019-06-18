Register
11:23 GMT +318 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Donald Trump (File)

    Ultimate Guide to Republican Candidates Who Could Rival President Trump For GOP Nomination

    © AP Photo / John Locher
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    US President Donald Trump says 74,000 people requested tickets to the 20,000-capacity Amway Centre in Orlando, Florida, where he will launch his campaign for re-election in 2020 on Tuesday, 18 June.

    Donald Trump was not expected to win the Republican nomination in 2016 but the incumbent president is the red-hot favourite to win the ticket in 2020.

    The only sitting President to fail to win a primary was Franklin Peirce who, in 1857, lost the Democratic nomination to James Buchanan.

    While his style and substance have made him one of the most loathed presidents in US history among Democrats and liberals, his protectionist, tax-cutting, pro-Israel, anti-Muslim instincts have endeared him to the Republican core.

    ​His Make America Great Again slogan was at the heart of the election campaign in 2016 and the MAGA hats will be on show again in Orlando on Tuesday, 18 June, as he officially launches his campaign to be re-elected on 3 November 2020.

    So who is daring to challenge him for the nomination?

    Bill Weld

    The former Governor of Massachusetts Bill Weld, 73, is the only serious politician who has formally announced plans to challenge Trump and seek the Republican nomination.

    A candidate’s social media profile is not a very scientific measure of their popularity but the task facing Weld can be shown by comparing his Twitter account with President Trump.

    Weld has  72,700 followers.

    Trump has 61,100,000.

    ​So it’s fair to say Weld faces an uphill climb for name recognition and his case is not helped by the fact that in 2016 he was on the presidential ticket for another party.

    He was the vice presidential running mate of Gary Johnson, of the Libertarian Party.

    They received 4.5 million votes - the best showing for a third party in the US since 1996.

    Prior to that Weld’s only other claim to fame was his shock victory in 1990 for the race to the governor’s mansion in Massachusetts - an overwhelmingly Democrat state.

    ​Weld worked as a lobbyist for McDermott, Will & Emery and lobbied on behalf of Between  defence contractor Raytheon, Sony electronics, New Balance shoes and the CNX Gas Corporation.

    Oh, and one last thing - Weld’s logo for the 2020 presidential race portrays him as a fisher cat, that is a large weasel-like creature which is native to North America.

    Fisher cats are known primarily for their loud and eerie screams.

    But they’re not dangerous.

    A bit like Weld then.

    James Peppe

    The only other name in the hat is James Peppe, a little-known investment adviser of Italian-American origin who grew up in Minnesota but now lives in Houston, Texas.

    Peppe notes that he was excited in 2016 to witness the “upending of the political establishment” but said he was “stunned and disappointed” to see Americans elect a “self-promoting individual of such questionable character.”

    On his website he writes in the third person: “In announcing his intention to seek the 2020 Republican Presidential nomination, Peppe expressed his firm belief that America needs a new kind of leadership, one that combines character with common-sense and the critical ability to relate to regular Americans. A true outsider who owes nothing to the establishment of fame, fortune and political power. In short, a leader who is one of us.”

    Who Has Decided Against Standing?

    John Kasich

    The former Governor of Ohio, John Kasich, was in the running for the Republican nomination in 2016 but lost out to Trump.

    He was widely thought to be planning a run against Trump but now appears to have backed down.

    Kasich told CNN last month: “There is no path right now for me. I don't see a way to get there," Kasich said in a Friday CNN interview, citing Trump's strong backing among GOP voters. Ninety percent of the Republican Party supports him," Kasich said. "It may be a shrinking Republican Party, but nevertheless.Maybe somebody wants to run and make a statement and that's fine, but I've never gotten involved in a political race where I didn't think I could win.” 

    Bob Corker

    Bob Corker stepped down as Republican Senator for Tennessee in January after 12 years - during which critics said he was "inert" - and was widely thought to be planning to challenge Trump for the 2020 nomination.

    Corker had been heavily critical of the Trump administration and once referred to the White House as an "adult day care center."

    ​But Corker’s courage has seeped out of him and last month he ruled out a run.

    In a speech at the Nashville Rotary Club he said: “For someone to undertake that, they have to feel there's at least somewhat of an opportunity to actually be elected. I see no point in just doing it to run, you know, I just don't.”

    Jeff Flake

    Jeff Flake, a Republican Senator in Arizona, had criticised Donald Trump during the 2016 election campaign when it emerged the tycoon had bragged about groping women's genitals.

    Last year Flake, a Mormon, criticised Trump's behaviour last year as "reckless, outrageous and undignified".

    ​He stepped down in January 2019 and promptly flattened assumptions that he would challenge Trump and instead signed up as a political pundit with CBS.

    Since then he has reveled that a man carrying a rifle scope had been spotted at three locations in Arizona looking for Flake.

    Flake said: “It was a man living out of his car. He told someone he had just attended a Trump rally."

    In March he said he would prefer a Democrat win in 2020 rather than Trump and said: "Four years is difficult enough to unravel some of the damage" done internationally by the Trump administration.

    Larry Hogan

    In the spring of 2019 Larry Hogan, the Governor of Maryland, was heavily tipped to challenge Trump for the Republican nomination. But polling in May suggested he would win only 24 percent of the vote in his home state against Trump and on 1 June he confirmed he would not be challenging the President but would think about running in 2024.

    Bill Kristol

    Bill Kristol, who served under Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush, has been a long-time critic of Donald Trump and said in September last year his non-profit, Defending Democracy Together, was considering putting up a candidate to run against Trump for the Republican nomination in 2020.

    Kristol was tipped to go for it himself but in an interview last week he said he was not going to go for it and would “prefer to help someone else”.

    Tags:
    John Kasich, 2020, President, nomination, Republican, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    In a photo taken on June 16, 2019 swimmers rest beside a wave pool at the Munsu water park in Pyongyang.
    Chilling in Pyongyang: How North Koreans Beat the Summer Heat
    Help Wanted
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse