WATCH BMW Get Squashed by German-Made Leopard 2A4 Tank

A video captured last year during the Strong Europe Tank Challenge features a Leopard 2A4 battle tank, squashing to smithereens a sedan, supposedly a mid-1990s BMW 3 Series.
The tank's top speed in the video was about 45 mph, according to The Drive outlet and it's seen on the video. The military vehicle didn't slow down while approaching the sedan, though went airborne on impact.
According to other videos, the same tank also smashed a PT Cruiser and station wagon during the competition.
