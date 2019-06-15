Putin Presents China's Xi Jinping With Russian Ice Cream on His Birthday (PHOTOS)

Putin brought Xi a package of Russian ice cream as a gift back in 2016, stating that Chinese businessmen whom he met during the economic forum in Vladivostok told him that they are very fond of this delight. Since then, the import of top quality Russian ice cream in China has spiked considerably.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, presenting him with Russian ice cream as a birthday gift.

"The [Russian] President praised the role of Xi Jinping in the development of bilateral relations and noted the success of his recent state visit of to Russia", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated.

© Sputnik / Alezei Druzhinin Russian President Vladimir Putin Gives Birthday Present to Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia

The Chinese president earlier reportedly said that during each of his visits to Russia he asks for some ice cream to take back home.

While Moscow and Beijing describe their ties as a strategic partnership, personal relations between two heads of state are also known to be friendly.

Earlier this month, Xi arrived in Russia to meet Putin and participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2019, so the Russian president personally organised an informal tour around his native city for his Chinese counterpart.