Russia, Iran Should Boost Cooperation Amid Tensions in Middle East, Sanctions - Rouhani

BISHKEK (Sputnik) - Russia and Iran should develop their cooperation given the current situation in the Middle East and foreign pressure and sanctions, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The situation that is currently unfolding in the [Middle Eastern] region dictates the need for closer cooperation between our countries. Given significant foreign pressure and foreign sanctions that are being introduced, need for cooperation between regional states, including our countries, becomes more and more acute every day," Rouhani said.

He added that Moscow and Tehran were cooperating on various spheres.

"It's even much easier to say that there are no spheres that we do not cooperate on," Rouhani added.

He congratulated Putin on the Russia Day, celebrated on June 12, and praised the Russian-Iranian relations as "exemplary."

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, which the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek hosted.