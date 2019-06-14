Iranian President Accuses US of Taking Steps to Damage Stability in Middle East, Whole World

BISHKEK (Sputnik) - The United States is taking steps to damage stability in the Middle East and in the whole world, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday, amid the oil tanker incident.

"Over the past two years, the US government, by violating all international structures and rules and using its economic, financial and military capabilities, has implemented an aggressive approach. [Now it] poses a serious threat to stability in the [Middle East] region and the world”, Rouhani said at a meeting of Council of Heads of States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek.

According to the Iranian president, Washington is threatening other countries, pushing them to violate a UN Security Council resolution on the Iranian nuclear deal signed in 2015.

"Unfortunately, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the agreement and even threatened other parties [of the deal], calling upon them to violate UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which stands for the normalisation of trade relations with Iran”, Rouhani said.

Tensions are flaring between the United States and Iran following Thursday's attacks on two oil tankers near the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. Washington has pinned the blame on Iran, while Tehran has rejected all the claims. In the wake of the incident, the United States announced that a navy destroyer, the USS Mason, was on its way to the Strait of Oman.

After the United States quit the nuclear accord in May 2018, tensions between Tehran and Washington mounted with the United States unveiling batches of sanctions against the Islamic Republic, targeting the country's finance, transport, and military sectors.

A year later, Iran announced that it had partially discontinued its commitments under the landmark accord and gave Europe 60 days to ensure Iran's interests were protected under the agreement.