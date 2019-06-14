WATCH Pakistani PM Imran Khan Break Diplomatic Protocol at SCO Summit

Imran Khan received backlash online earlier this month when social media users claimed that the Pakistani prime minister had shown disrespect towards the Saudi king by allegedly addressing his interpreter rather than the royal himself.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been accused of breaking diplomatic protocol at the opening ceremony of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit held in Kyrgyzstan’s capital, Bishkek, on Thursday.

Social media users have lashed out at the PM after he emerged in a video tweeted via Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf's official account as the only person seated while everyone else stood to welcome the heads of states entering the hall.

Prime Minister of #Pakistan @ImranKhanPTI's Arrival with other World Leaders at Invitation of President of Kyrgyzstan for Opening Ceremony 19th Meeting of the Council of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Bishkek Kyrgyzstan (13.06.19)#SCOSummit2019 pic.twitter.com/fYdKYN3Fv7 — PTI (@PTIofficial) 13 июня 2019 г.

In the now-viral footage, Khan briefly stood up, but then made himself comfortable in his seat again while his peers, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, were seen standing and waiting for everyone to come and take their seats.

Although I am 100% supporting IK n PTI but I think IK should keep standing as all other leaders.Sometimes he makes these silly n useless mistakes which his opponents grab as a opportunity to defame him. — muneeza ahmad (@muneeza05) 13 июня 2019 г.

Imran Khan is sitting in the most corner chair and still can't stand up and wait for everyone to come !! — || प्रतिष्ठा || Pratishtha || (@NamEizEnough) 13 июня 2019 г.

Neither he's there for a vacation !



Head of states have to follow such protocols ...



What u think ?



Even Putin like Men would Stand , Clap , Wait & Welcome other leaders ?



Sitting in the corner & still can't . — || प्रतिष्ठा || Pratishtha || (@NamEizEnough) 13 июня 2019 г.

He lost all state manners as leaders stand for each - it is state norms, he is causing massive loss to Pakistan reputations and ill-advised by his team pic.twitter.com/r6sNJnlNer — Khans (@JasherKhan) 13 июня 2019 г.

This is again a poor stuff from @ImranKhanPTI. Everyone is standing in reception of guests but he preferred to be seated infact the only one in the hall. I think his assistant needs to brief him for such events’ decorum — Sohail K. Dhillon (@S_Kashif_Pk) 13 июня 2019 г.

Only that he keeps sitting while others standing up, he is always unaware of surroundings and protocols. Always sit cross legged. Tell him guys before he becomes a bigger embarrassment. Remind him he is public servant not a king. — Abdullah Khan (@A_Khan1979) 14 июня 2019 г.

This is the second incident in a month that Khan has been publicly rebuked for breaking diplomatic protocol.

Back on 3 June, Khan received flak after he met with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz on the sidelines of the OIC Summit in Saudi Arabia, where the Pakistani PM apparently addressed the interpreter rather than the king, which has been viewed by internet users as disrespect towards the royal.

This is beyond insulting. PM Imran Khan enters, says something to King Salman, walks out casually before the interpreter translates and the King responds.



I'd suggest the "selection committee" to teach diplomatic manners when they select PM of Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/ACIJpFzZeF — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) 1 июня 2019 г.

Khan also walked off before the interpreter conveyed the message to King Salman and without giving him a chance to respond.