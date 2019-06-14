Register
01:25 GMT +314 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Saturday, June 1, 2019.

    C**k On Cake? Fans Mistake Mo Salah's Gift From Egypt Team for X-Rated Item

    © AP Photo / Felipe Dana
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The forward linked up with the national team before the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this week. After a stunning win in the Champions League final with Liverpool, Salah was given extended time off.

    Liverpool star Mo Salah received a gift from the Egypt national team following his victory in the Champions League finals.

    The national team presented the star player with two cakes upon his return. One of the cakes depicted a miniature football pitch with an edible image of the Reds star himself, a champions league trophy, and a large golden boot next to the left goal. 

    The second cake was made of wafers and chocolate strawberries. Egypt captain Ahmed Elmohamady is next to Salah who can be seen holding a knife. 

    Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Saturday, June 1, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Felipe Dana
    Liverpool's Family Man Mo Salah Dodges Journo's On-Camera 'Kiss Attempt' (VIDEO)
    However, some fans claim they saw an x-rated item on the cake, pointing out the phallic-like appearance of the golden boot.

    Footage has recently surfaced of the celebration. In the clip, the whole team are standing while Salah is standing in front at a table. 

    The squad appears to be laughing and having fun while the cakes lay in front of them, which Salah prepares to cut.

    The 26-year-old failed to win the Golden Boot across the course of the championship, managing only 22 goals in the tournament, missing by just one point.

    ​The video received over 80,000 views after it was shared on Twitter. Popular social news site Reddit also got hold of images from the celebration. The Anfield Faithful were dubious about the “golden boot”, as were many online supporters. 

    “Is that thing a giant c*** and balls,” said one Salah fan.

    “Why do they have a dildo on the cake.” read another comment.

    Some made light of the star player having come up short for the Golden Boot.

    “I didn’t even know Salah won the Golden Peanuts this year,” they said. 

    Netizens were quick to point out that the cakes had two distinct meanings.

    Egyptian-born Mohamed Salah is one of the most celebrated forwards in European football and a fan favourite at Anfield. Salah signed a new contract and joined the Liverpool team in the summer of 2017. He kicked off with 44-goals during his debut season and topped the Liverpool scoring charts this season with 27-strikes.

    Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring his hat-trick during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Watford at Anfield, Liverpool, England
    © AP Photo / Anthony Devlin
    WATCH Liverpool Star Salah Dance Wearing UCL Medal
    In Madrid in June 2019, he seized the title of Champions League winner as Salah smashed a stunning victory against Tottenham Hotspur with a second minute penalty, securing the 2-0 win for Liverpool.

    ​This was followed by the tearful victory celebration of Virgil van Dijk at the Champions League final.

    Overwhelmed by his achievements and being awarded man of the match, the Dutchman collapsed into tears at the last whistle.

    Tags:
    celebration, prize, penis, Liverpool FC, Egypt
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tehran Opens Giant Insects Park
    Tehran Opens New Attraction Close to Jurassic Park Featuring Giant Insects
    Voice Mailbox Full?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse