Turkey Slams Pentagon's Ultimatum on S-400s, Refuses to Reverse Decision

Earlier, the Pentagon grounded Turkish pilots training aboard the F-35 and threatened to block deliveries of the advanced fighter jet to Turkey, while Congress proposed slapping sanctions on Ankara over its purchase of a Russian made air defence system.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said that 'nobody' is in a position to give Turkey ultimatums regarding its policy when asked to comment on US Acting Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan's recent letter to Ankara threatening to block F-35 deliveries over Turkey's S-400 purchase.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday at a news conference with his French counterpart, Cavusoglu said the Pentagon chief's letter will not make Turkey back down on the S-400s, and repeated Ankara's call to create a working group, with Russian participation, to address any US concerns over the Russian air defence system.

Last week, Shanahan sent his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar a list of actions the US would take if Ankara went ahead with its defence deal with Russia, with Turkey now having until the end of July to suspend the S-400 contract or face non-delivery of the F-35. According to Shanahan, the S-400 was incompatible with US and NATO systems, and posed a "threat" to "the security of platforms like the F-35."

Turkey is a major partner in the F-35's development program, spending over a billion dollars on research and development, producing several key components, and seeking to buy at least 100 of the fighter jets for its air force. However, the country's 2017 deal with Moscow on the delivery of the advanced Russian air defence system has jeopardized Ankara's status in the F-35 programme. In addition, lawmakers in the US House of Representatives recently passed a resolution calling on Washington to introduce sanctions against Turkey through the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, a 2017 law enabling the US to impose economic restrictions on any state that acquires military equipment from Russia.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW