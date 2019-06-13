Pakistan’s Imran Khan Notes Difficulties on Iran-Pakistan Pipeline Over US Sanctions

ISLAMABAD (Sputnik) Valentina Shvartsman - There have been difficulties with regard to the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline because of the United States’ sanctions against Tehran, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan told Sputnik in an interview.

"At the moment there has not been much progress, and that is because of the sanctions put on Iran by the United States," Khan said.

The pipeline, which is currently under construction, is expected to deliver gas from Iran to Pakistan.

If completed, the pipeline would deliver 21.5 million cubic meters of gas per day to Pakistan.

However, when the United States withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal and reinstated sanctions against the country last year, third parties that did business with Iran were also affected.

US President Donald Trump announced the re-imposition of anti-Iranian sanctions back on May 8, 2018, when he signalled Washington’s withdrawal from the JCPOA. He also threatened to slap secondary sanctions on all those foreign companies that do business with the Islamic Republic.