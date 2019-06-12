Iran Does Not Intend to Start a War With Anyone, Even With US - President

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe started his three-day visit to Iran on Wednesday as part of a rare diplomatic mission to help ease tensions between Tehran and Tokyo's ally Washington

Speaking to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Iran wouldn't start a war, but would defend itself if attacked.

The Iranian senior official also noted that Tehran will remain committed to the 2015 Nuclear Deal as it's important for regional security.

"Iran will remain committed to the deal, which is important for security of the region and the world. Tehran and Tokyo both oppose nuclear weapons ... Iran will never initiate a war but will give a crushing response to any egression," Rouhani told a joint news conference with Abe.

The relationship between Iran and the United States crumbled after the latter withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal last year.

Washington has since reimposed wide-ranging sanctions on the Islamic republic in a bid to bring the country's oil exports to zero and increased its military presence in the Middle East.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW