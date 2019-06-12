Trump: US to Put Tariffs on $325bln of Chinese Goods if Washington Doesn't Agree a Deal With Beijing

On Monday, US President Donald Trump stressed in an interview with CNBC that if China's leader Xi Jinping does not meet him at the G20 summit, tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods would come into effect immediately.

Donald Trump said on Wednesday that if Washington and Beijing fail to agree a trade deal, the United States will introduce fresh levies targeting $325 billion worth of Chinese products.

The US leader, however, noted that he has a 'feeling' Washington will secure a trade agreement at the G20 summit in Japan.

As he spoke more about the upcoming event, Donald Trump stated that he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit.

Trump's remarks come after he earlier in the week accused China of manipulating its currency to bolster its exports; the US leader also warned that Washington would immediately impose tariffs on another $300 billion worth of Chinese goods if Chinese President Xi Jinping does not meet him at the upcoming G20 meeting in Japan's Osaka, set for this month, to hammer out a trade deal.

The trade conflict between the world’s two largest economies has continued to escalate as both sides have slapped tariffs on billions of dollars’ worth of each other’s goods. Beijing has threatened to cut off its rare earth mineral supply to the US and reportedly stopped ordering US soybeans.