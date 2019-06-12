Trump: US to Put Tariffs on $325bln of Chinese Goods if Washington Doesn't Agree a Deal With Beijing

Donald Trump said on Wednesday that if Washington and Beijing fail to agree a trade deal, the United States will introduce fresh levies targeting $325 billion worth of Chinese products.
The US leader, however, noted that he has a 'feeling' Washington will secure a trade agreement at the G20 summit in Japan.
As he spoke more about the upcoming event, Donald Trump stated that he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit.
The trade conflict between the world’s two largest economies has continued to escalate as both sides have slapped tariffs on billions of dollars’ worth of each other’s goods. Beijing has threatened to cut off its rare earth mineral supply to the US and reportedly stopped ordering US soybeans.
