Register
17:30 GMT +312 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this photo taken on Monday 23 April 2018, Spain's armed forces put on a show of naval and aerial manoeuvres off Rota, southern Spain

    Spain Agrees to Accept More US Troops, Bypassing Parliament − Reports

    © AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert
    World
    Get short URL
    0 06

    Madrid had previously amended the 30-year-old agreement with the United States whenever the latter requested to accommodate additional troops. This time, the government is understood to have interpreted the new deployment as part of the already-stationed US contingent, which will allow it not to involve MPs in the discussion.

    The acting Spanish government has given a go-ahead to the deployment of additional US troops at a naval base in the south of the country, sidestepping the need to amend the existing bilateral defence deal in parliament, El Pais reports.

    Spain operates Naval Station Rota in the province of Cadiz, west of the Gibraltar Strait, which provides cargo, fuel and logistics support to US and NATO ships.

    The base, which harbours small US Army and US Air Force contingents, is fully funded by Washington.

    Earlier this month, the US Navy’s 6th Fleet announced that four Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers currently stationed in Rota − the USS Porter, USS Ross, USS Carney, and USS Donald Cook − would be replaced with newer ones. Additionally, the Navy said it would send a helicopter maritime strike squadron there in support of the destroyers.

    Mendez Nunez frigate
    CC BY-SA 4.0 / Bene Riobó / F104 Mendez Núñez
    Spain's Decision Not to Send Warship to Persian Gulf Vexes US Embassy - Reports

    El Pais detailed, citing government officials, that this squadron includes up to six Sikorsky SH-60 Seahawk helicopters, as well as 30 US pilots and mechanics.

    According to a 1988 defence agreement, the US is allowed to deploy 4,250 military personnel and 1,000 civilians at most.

    But in order to authorise the arrival of the squadron, the Spanish government had to amend the deal just like it previously did in 2002 and 2012. Any changes would have to pass through the Spanish parliament.

    Sources told El Pais that there are difficulties associated with modifying the agreement, given the “current climate of political uncertainty” in Spain, where the ruling Socialist Party won the parliamentary election in April but fell short of being able to form an absolute majority in parliament and has yet to form a coalition.

    That’s why, in a bid to avoid parliamentary debate, Spain’s caretaker Socialist government reportedly decided to list the helicopter squadron as part of the four destroyers, which had already been approved.

    Last month, Spain withdrew a frigate from the combat group of the USS Abraham Lincoln, which was being deployed to the Middle East amid heightened tensions with Iran.

    Acting Defence Minister Margarita Robles described it as a “temporary measure” dictated by Washington’s decision to tackle an alleged threat from Iran, which she said was “taken outside of the framework of what had been agreed with the Spanish Navy”.

    Tags:
    contingent, naval base, United States, Spain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Rare Look Inside Chinese Tech Giant Huawei's New Ox Horn Campus
    Voice Mailbox Full?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse