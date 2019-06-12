Iranian President: US Exhausted Potential of Pressure on Tehran

"The Iranian nation should know that the pressures of the United States against our country have reached its highest point, and will overflow from now on ... Today, the Iranian nation are more relaxed than the last 6 months to one year and are more hopeful about their country’s future, and our authorities are more united," Rouhani said at a government meeting, as quoted by his website.
The Iranian president, however, added that the United States' pressure on Iran was unprecedented, arguing that even previous sanctions by the UN Security Council were no match for what Washington was doing.
"Despite all these pressures, we are in very good conditions; of course, this does not mean that we have no problems," Rouhani indicated.
The United States has also declared the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a terrorist organization. In response, Iran recognized the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) as a terrorist organization, and repeatedly called the United States "the state sponsor of terrorism."
All comments
Show new comments (0)