Lebanon to Boycott US-Backed Forum in Bahrain on Israeli-Palestinian Peace Plan - Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Lebanon will not join the forum in Bahrain, where the United States plans to present its long-anticipated Israeli-Palestinian conflict settlement plan, dubbed the "deal of the century," since representatives from Palestine refused to participate in it, Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said.

"We will not participate in the forum in Bahrain, because the Palestinians will not participate. We would prefer to have a clear idea of ​​the [US] proposed peace plan," Bassil tweeted late Tuesday.

لن نشارك في مؤتمر البحرين لأن الفلسطينيين لن يشاركوا ونفضل ان تكون لدينا فكرة واضحة عن الخطة المطروحة للسلام حيث اننا لم نستشر بشأنها ولم نبلغ بها — Gebran Bassil (@Gebran_Bassil) 11 июня 2019 г.

The minister noted that there had been no previous consultations with Lebanon on this plan.

The United States plans to release the economic part of its Israeli-Palestinian peace plan at the "Peace to Prosperity" economic forum, which will take place in Bahrain from June 25-26.

In the meantime, Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas said that the Palestinians already reject the US proposals and dubbed it the "prosperity instead of peace" plan.