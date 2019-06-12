Lebanon to Boycott US-Backed Forum in Bahrain on Israeli-Palestinian Peace Plan - Minister

"We will not participate in the forum in Bahrain, because the Palestinians will not participate. We would prefer to have a clear idea of the [US] proposed peace plan," Bassil tweeted late Tuesday.
لن نشارك في مؤتمر البحرين لأن الفلسطينيين لن يشاركوا ونفضل ان تكون لدينا فكرة واضحة عن الخطة المطروحة للسلام حيث اننا لم نستشر بشأنها ولم نبلغ بها— Gebran Bassil (@Gebran_Bassil) 11 июня 2019 г.
The minister noted that there had been no previous consultations with Lebanon on this plan.
In the meantime, Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas said that the Palestinians already reject the US proposals and dubbed it the "prosperity instead of peace" plan.
