Register
20:10 GMT +311 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Sample of enriched uranium

    US Accuses Iran of Trying to Get Access to Venezuela's Uranium Riches

    © AFP 2019 / FARS NEWS
    World
    Get short URL
    190

    Iran joined multiple other nations in condemning suspected US interference in Venezuela's affairs amid the bid by opposition leader Juan Guaido to proclaim himself the country's 'interim president' in January to remove the government of President Nicolas Maduro. Caracas has called Guaido's actions a Western-backed coup plot.

    US National Security Adviser John Bolton has accused Iran of working to expand its influence in Venezuela to try to get access to the country's vast uranium deposits.

    "Venezuela has the largest reserves of uranium in the world, maybe second to Canada, depending on your estimate. It makes it a prime target for Iran, which is operating in Venezuela today," Bolton said, speaking at an event in Washington organised by the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.

    Along with Iran, Bolton accused other countries including Cuba, Russia and China of operating in the Latin America, indicating that these countries' efforts pose a threat to US interests.

    The Iranian Army ended large-scale military drills Wednesday with a massive naval parade hosted by the country's President Hassan Rouhani
    © Fotolia / Borna_Mir
    Washington 'Cannot Expect to Stay Safe' Amid Economic War Against Iran – Tehran
    "There are external powers that want to have influence in Venezuela and elsewhere in our hemisphere, which is why honestly talking about the Monroe Doctrine is very appropriate," Bolton said, referring to the 19th century policy seeking to exclude countries other than the US from the Western hemisphere.

    "I don't think we've paid enough attention to what happened in the past ten years in Latin America. It's time we reverse that," the senior Trump adviser said.

    At the event, Bolton was also asked about the 'end game' of US policy on Iran. Suggesting that Washington's sanctions have had a "devastating" impact on the Islamic Republic's economy, Bolton indicated that the US would continue to escalate its pressure until Tehran gave up its missiles and alleged "pursuit of nuclear weapons."

    Iran has repeatedly criticised US policy in Venezuela, accusing the US of trying to stage a coup against the elected government in that country and to "create unrest" in an illegal bid to seize its vast oil reserves.

    The US Capitol building is mirrored in the Reflecting Pool in Washington DC Dec. 28, 2018.
    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    US Uses Sanctions as Means to Impose World Dominance - Venezuelan VP
    Venezuela's long running political and economic crisis escalated in January, when Juan Guaido, a lawmaker from the country's semi-defunct national assembly legislative body, proclaimed himself 'interim president' and demanded fresh elections. The US and its Latin American and European allies rushed to declare Guaido Venezuela's legitimate president, slapping Caracas with tough energy sanctions and seizing its assets abroad. Russia, China, Iran, Cuba, Turkey, Nicaragua, Serbia, Syria and several dozen other countries condemned the coup plot, or urged outside powers not to meddle in Venezuela's affairs.

    The US unilaterally pulled out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in May 2018 and reintroduced sanctions against the country's energy and banking sectors. Last month, Tehran said it might pull out of the landmark treaty unless its other signatories found a way to bypass US restrictions.

    Related:

    Iran Parl't Speaker Claims US Greedy for Venezuela's Oil, Reminds of Libya Chaos
    Pompeo to Meet Russia's Putin, Lavrov in Sochi to Discuss Venezuela, Iran
    Trump Mulls Booting Bolton Over His Hawkish Views on Iran, Venezuela - Report
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Rare Look Inside Chinese Tech Giant Huawei's New Ox Horn Campus
    Holiday Hijacked
    Holiday Hijacked
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse