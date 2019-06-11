Pakistan’s Khan Looking Forward to Meeting With Putin on Sidelines of SCO Summit

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan told Sputnik in an interview that he was looking forward to meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) later this week.

"I hope to meet the Russian leadership in this conference in Bishkek, the SCO meeting this coming week. So I hope to meet President Putin … I think this will just be an informal meeting on the sides of the SCO conference. I already met him briefly during my visit to China, where there was a conference by Chinese President Xi [Jinping]. So I met him, but this time I hope to have an informal chat with him," Khan said.

The summit will be held in Kyrgyzstan’s capital of Bishkek from 13 June to 14 June. As part of the summit, Vladimir Putin is expected to discuss the Syria conflict, Iran's nuclear deal and the fight against terrorism.

During the event, the Russian president is also expected to hold talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

