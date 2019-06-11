Russia Will Comply With All Requirements for S-400 Deal With Turkey - Moscow

Earlier this month, acting US Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan formally notified Ankara that it would not be allowed to receive the F-35 fighter jets it had already purchased if it went ahead with the S-400 deal.

Moscow is determined to meet all demands in order to supply S-400 defence system to Turkey as was initially requested and agreed, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"All our liabilities will be met, on time, in full scope, without any deviations from the existing agreements and other documents," Ryabkov stated when asked if Russia could guarantee that the S-400 deal could be executed amid US pressure.

The official's remarks come after the US House of Representatives passed a resolution on Monday dubbed "Expressing Concern for the United States-Turkey Alliance." In the document, Washington slammed Ankara's decision to purchase Russian S-400 missile systems and called on Ankara to cancel its procurement.

Prior to that, acting US Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan formally informed Turkey that it would not provide the F-35 fighter jets it had already purchased if it failed to drop the S-400 agreement.

The relations between the two NATO allies were strained after Ankara decided to purchase S-400s from Russia. The United States has repeatedly relayed its concerns to Turkey that the systems might be incompatible with NATO standards, however, Turkey has rebuffed all concerns.