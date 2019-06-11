Macron Participates in International Labour Conference in Geneva (VIDEO)

French President Emmanuel Macron is participating in a plenary session of the 108th International Labour Conference (ILC) at the UN’s Palais des Nations in Geneva.

The 108th Session of the International Labor Conference, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the International Labor Organisation, got underway on Monday in Geneva. The conference will last until 21 June, with more than 40 heads of state and government, over 5,000 trade union representatives and entrepreneurs from 187 countries taking part in it.

The Russian delegation at the forum is headed by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. His will give a speech on 11 June.

