NATO Concerned Over Political Crisis in Moldova - Statement

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - NATO is concerned over the current political crisis in Moldova and calls for calm, restraint and a dialogue between the parties, NATO Spokesperson Oana Lungescu said in a statement on Sunday.

"NATO is following with concern the political crisis in the Republic of Moldova. We call on all political forces in the country to exercise calm and restraint, and to resolve their differences through dialogue, in full respect of the rule of law", the statement said.

The spokesperson stressed that the country's elected leaders needed to cooperate in order to settle the crisis and reaffirmed the bloc's support for Chisinau in carrying out reforms in the field of defense and security.

Moldova's Party of Socialists, which supports rapprochement with Russia, and the pro-EU ACUM bloc signed a cooperation agreement on Saturday and formed a government at a parliament meeting months after the indecisive February elections.

The Moldovan Constitutional Court has declared these decisions unconstitutional, while the parliament accused the former ruling pro-EU Democratic Party of using the judiciary, which it says is under the latter's control, to usurp power.

The Moldovan Constitutional Court has declared the parliament’s decisions unconstitutional, believing that the current legislature had until 7 June to form a new government after the elections and, since it failed to do so, should be dissolved.

Earlier on Sunday, the court also ruled to transfer Igor Dodon's presidential powers to Pavel Filip, an ex-prime minister and a member of the Democratic Party. The latter then signed a degree to dissolve the parliament and set snap elections for 6 September.

