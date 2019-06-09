Register
14:11 GMT +309 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Participants attend a family photo session of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting

    G20 Finance Ministers Pledge Action to Tackle Economic Risks, Trade Woes

    © AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Finance ministers of the world's 20 most industrialised nations are working on practical solutions to the elevated risks to global economic growth, trade, and investment during a summit in Japan.

    Kristian Rouz – Chiefs of the G20 finance ministries say international tensions and the threat of disruptions in global trade have intensified over the past 12 months. The ministers agree a firm response and tighter coordination between individual countries are necessary to stave off these risks, although finding an international consensus on practical measures has proven harder to achieve.

    Finance ministers from the world's 20 most industrialised economies are meeting in Fukuoka, Japan, over the weekend to discuss the state of affairs in international economic relations. According to the draft communique of the meetings, the officials admit that elevated risks could pose a challenge to global economic growth.

    However, the finance ministers were divided on whether to label the problem facing the global economy as "pressing" in the final version of the meetings' statement.

    "A worsening of the international climate and a real trade war would lead to an even more marked slowdown in global growth, with a direct impact on our jobs, companies, factories and sectors", French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said.

    The ministers pointed to the ongoing trade dispute between the US and China as the main challenge to global economic expansion this year.

    Officials agree that a failure of both countries to reach an agreement on trade, investment, and intellectual property would have damaging spillover effects to third-party economies, most prominently, in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as across emerging markets worldwide.

    READ MORE: Over 700 Journalists Arrive in Japan for G20 Finance Chiefs' Meeting

    Meanwhile, many economies across the world appear to have adjusted somewhat to the changing environment, the ministers said.

    “Global growth appears to be stabilising and is generally projected to pick up moderately later this year and into 2020,” the draft G20 communique reportedly read.

    Such modest optimism stems from the ministers' assessment of positive effects of regional and bilateral trade agreements to economic activity in the countries involved. For example, the US and the EU are bracing for talks on a bilateral trade accord amid encouraging remarks from US President Donald Trump.

    His administration has repeatedly said the US is open to striking "free and fair" trade deals with its largest trading partners, with Trump himself saying he expects big trade deals with both the EU and the UK once the Brexit process is complete.

    "President Trump seems to believe that the US trade deficit is because of unfair trade customs and competitive devaluation engaged in by trade partners", Takahide Kiuchi of Nomura Research Institute said. He added that the imbalance of savings and investment is a major factor as well.

    Meanwhile, the EU has recently agreed to deepen trading ties with China and several Latin American countries, which G20 ministers see as a positive development.

    Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said the global economy will likely accelerate in the second half of this year, but "downside risks still remain".

    Such risks also include a softening of effective consumer demand in the world's leading economies, high levels of governmental, corporate, and private debt, as well as stagnant inflation and wages. The latter is seen as the main downside factor hindering expansion in effective disposable incomes worldwide.

    Yet, global trade and politics appear to have dominated the ministers' meetings.

    "Most importantly, trade and geopolitical tensions have intensified. We will continue to address these risks, and stand ready to take further action",  - their draft statement reiterated.

    The officials have yet to agree on their joint assessment of the risks facing the global economy, as well as propose practical solutions to the heightened threats – regardless of how "pressing" they are.

    Tags:
    trade, EU, China, United States, finance minister, G20
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sunken Universe Full of Secrets Hidden Under the Waters of the Ocean
    Sunken Universe Full of Secrets Hidden Under the Waters of the Ocean
    Holiday Hijacked
    Holiday Hijacked
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse