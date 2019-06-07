"Fascist Pig": Primary School Savages TV Veteran Piers Morgan in Controversial Tweet

Piers Morgan, who is known for his gladiatorial interviewing style, has occasionally frustrated viewers for his embrace of President Donald Trump, among other things. Yet, this perhaps marks the first occasion in which someone has gone so far as to describe him as “fascist” despite the fact that in the past he has openly identified as “liberal.”

A primary school teacher has tweeted that household name and television presenter, Piers Morgan, is an “obnoxious, ignorant, fascist pig” following his appearance on the BBC’s flagship political talkshow, Question Time.

Adding to the shock factor, the tweet was actually sent out from the official Twitter account of Gowerton Primary School in Swansea, Wales.

The tweet, which has since been deleted, read: “I don't normally comment on twitter but watching Piers Morgan on Question Time. What an obnoxious, ignorant, facist pig. Why do we give people like him air time.” It is not however entirely clear which of Mr Morgan’s views the individual found so disagreeable.

@piersmorgan , a fascist pig who voted remain who wants democracy upheld , the guy should run for parliament. Agree 👍 https://t.co/nxDsaSGnXo — SteveScales (@Reachingout4you) June 6, 2019​

It’s just shows how infected the education system is with these clowns pushing hate and propaganda. — cardiffathiest (@secularhitchens) June 7, 2019

Given that everyone is labelled a fascist, the real fascists will use this as a cover to progress their cause.......almost under the radar. Troubling times ahead I fear..... — TE3187 (@TE3187QMW) June 7, 2019

And yet a Primary School twitter account saw fit to call him a "fascist pig" for his performance. Another example of the "tolerant" left we are all up against. — Dave Kerr (@CrankyDad75) June 7, 2019

Tbh im more concerned that a school twitter account cant spell fascist..... — Daft_Idiot (@daft_idiot) June 7, 2019

​It was not long however, before the veteran rabble-rouser and television presenter bit back, saying, “you represent a PRIMARY SCHOOL, speaking like this on Twitter” Wow.”

You represent a PRIMARY SCHOOL, speaking like this on Twitter? Wow. https://t.co/7Yu1raEsct — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 6, 2019

​​A spokesperson for the school has reportedly apologised since the incident occurred, referring to it as a “human error” which is now under investigation.

The school’s headteacher, Debbie Roberts, is quoted as telling the Daily Mirror: “The tweet doesn't reflect the values of the school in anyway. I would like to send deep apologies to Piers Morgan. We're looking into how it happened. I just hope this doesn't snowball any further. I would think everybody would understand it is human error.”

According to reports, before the school’s Twitter account was deleted, it contained well over 17,000 Tweets and had pictures of the children taking part in lessons and extracurricular activities.