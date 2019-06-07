Russia Interested in Expanding Chinese Firms' Presence on Russian Market - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Russia is interested in expanding the presence of Chinese companies on its market and highly appreciates the willingness of China’s businesses to work jointly, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We in Russia highly appreciate the willingness of the Chinese business to work jointly and are certainly interested in expanding the presence of Chinese companies on the Russian market. So that foreign investors, including Chinese investors, feel most comfortable here, we continue to work on improving the business climate, as you know", Putin said at a meeting of the Russian-Chinese energy forum held as part of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

He pledged to keep ensuring special conditions for Chinese companies working in border areas.

Earlier in June, Russia and China signed a total of 23 agreements in the economy, investment and education sectors following talks between the Russian and Chinese presidents, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping in Moscow.

The Russian Agriculture Minister also stated that the two countries agreed to expand the supply of agricultural products to China, including corn, rice, soybeans, barley and several other raw agricultural products.