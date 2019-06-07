Kremlin Spokesman Says Russia Intends No Change of Behaviour Toward UK

“No, we will not change it, because the only thing Russia wants is beneficial relations based on taking into account each other’s interests. There is nothing reprehensible in such behaviour", Peskov said.
A spokeswoman for the Office of the UK Prime Minister said later that Russia needed to change its behaviour in order to improve relations with London.
Earlier in the year, UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt stated that Russia allegedly had a "thought-through" strategy of meddling in political processes in Western countries, including the UK, in order to spark domestic discord.
The West has repeatedly accused Moscow of alleged meddling in political processes, inducing the 2016 US presidential election and the Brexit vote, without providing sufficient proof. Russia has vehemently denied all allegations.
