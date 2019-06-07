Kremlin Spokesman Says Russia Intends No Change of Behavior Toward UK

ST.PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Russia is not intending to change its behaviour toward the United Kingdom and will continue seeking mutually beneficial relations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

“No, we will not change it, because the only thing Russia wants is beneficial relations based on taking into account each other’s interests. There is nothing reprehensible in such behaviour", Peskov said.

During the recent meeting with the heads of international news agencies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia and the United Kingdom needed to "turn the page on spies and assassinations."

A spokeswoman for the Office of the UK Prime Minister said later that Russia needed to change its behaviour in order to improve relations with London.

Earlier in the year, UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt stated that Russia allegedly had a "thought-through" strategy of meddling in political processes in Western countries, including the UK, in order to spark domestic discord.

READ MORE: MI6 Smuggled Russia's Secrets in Tea Bag on Flight to Venezuela, UK Media Claims

The West has repeatedly accused Moscow of alleged meddling in political processes, inducing the 2016 US presidential election and the Brexit vote, without providing sufficient proof. Russia has vehemently denied all allegations.