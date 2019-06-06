UN Secretary General Calls on World Leaders to Make Effort to Avoid New Cold War

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Thursday, stressed the need to make greater efforts to avoid the new Cold War.

"I don’t think that we have a war that is inevitable, but I think we need to do everything possible to have the wisdom of leadership everywhere, with all leaders to make sure that we don’t move into a new Cold War and to make sure that we don’t have not only with climate change, a global warming, but with other kinds of conflicts, a global political warming that will undermine the Sustainable Development Goals and Agenda 2030, and undermine our collective security", Guterres said.

The UN secretary general referred to the so-called "Thucydides Trap" — a growing risk of conflict that appears when a new power emerges and an old one loses some of its dominance.

"The Thucydides Trap, if you remember, it was the rise of Athens and the fear that that generated in Sparta that made the war of Peloponnesus inevitable", Guterres said.

SPIEF began earlier on Thursday and will last through Saturday.