Register
16:49 GMT +306 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The 'Trump Baby' blimp is inflated in Parliament Square in central London as people start to gather to demonstrate against the state visit of President Donald Trump, Tuesday, June 4, 2019

    Trump 'Baby Blimp' Expected to Fly Over Dublin at Major Protest

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The US president arrived in Ireland for a three-day visit on 5 June, and held a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in Shannon, southwest Ireland speaking about the UK's European Union exit and the Irish border.

    Anti-Trump protests will take place across Ireland with the most massive expected to take place in Dublin. The Trump "Baby Blimp" balloon is also expected to fly over the city just two days after it was present at similar protests in London.

    Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar earlier supported the protests.

    "A lot of people would be very critical of President Trump, including me on occasions, on issues around climate, for example, on his opposition to free trade, on the criticisms that he has made of the European Union, on issues such as women’s rights. I have the opportunity, as I’ve had in the past, to raise these issues with him in person", he said, adding "but I understand that other people will wish to do so by means of protest. And in a democracy, protest is allowed and is welcome".

    About a hundred people reportedly turned out to protest the arrival of President Trump at the entrance to Shannon Airport on 5 June.

    Nearly 50 political, human rights, and anti-racism groups, started their protests in Dublin on 3 June. 

    READ MORE: Trump's First Visit to Ireland: 'The Beast', The 'Blood', The Protests

    President Donald Trump meets with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Shannon, Ireland. Trump is on his first visit to the country as president.
    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    Trump's First Visit to Ireland: 'The Beast', The 'Blood', The Protests
    While the US president is being welcomed in the small County Clare town of Doonbeg where he owns a hotel and golf course, in 2017, a poll found that 82% of Irish people have an unfavourable view of Trump.

    Trump's state visit to the United Kingdom a few days earlier had a few tumultuous moments, starting with protests in the streets and ending with the US president's remark suggesting that "everything" including the National Health Service (NHS) could be part of a future US-UK trade deal, sparking a determined rebuttal from the Health Secretary.

    Related:

    LIVE UPDATES: Ireland Braces for Protests as Trump to Arrive on 1st State Visit
    Ireland Braces for Wave of Protests Ahead of Donald Trump's Visit
    Trump's First Visit to Ireland: 'The Beast', The 'Blood', The Protests
    British Woman Stabs Trump Baby Balloon amid Protests of 45’s Visit (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    protests, Ireland, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Ladies and New Technologies at SPIEF 2019
    Beautiful Ladies and New Technologies at SPIEF 2019
    Lying in London
    Lying in London
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse