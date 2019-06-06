US Uses Sanctions as Means to Impose World Dominance - Venezuelan VP

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - The United States is using sanctions and aggressive policies against countries around the world to impose their dominance in the international arena, Venezuelan Vice President Tareck El Aissami said on Thursday at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2019.

"Today, there are certain countries, primarily the United States, which are trying to impose their policies, the policy of domination through the use of unilateral sanctions, by waging trade wars and through direct aggression against peoples," the vice president said.

Venezuela has become of those countries that fell under US sanctions in 2019 after the eruption of the political crisis in the country in January.

Washington, which has been supporting Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido in his attempts to oust President Nicolas Maduro from power, in particular, blocked some of the country's oil assets and imposed sanctions on Venezuelan state-owned oil and gas company PDVSA.

The United States is hoping to deliver a hard blow on the country's economy, heavily dependent on oil exports, and force Maduro to step down.

