Macron, Trump Arrive at American Cemetery in France for WWII Memorial Service

The two presidents and the first ladies greeted one another and proceeded to shake hands with D-Day veterans, as shown on the White House live feed.
Trump and Macron will also participate in a bilateral meeting to reinforce the close economic and security cooperation between both nations.
The Trumps attended a D-Day ceremony in the United Kingdom earlier this week.
READ MORE: 'If Only I Was 20 Years Younger': D-Day Vet Stuns Trump by Flirting With Melania
D-Day, or the Normandy landings, was the largest seaborne invasion in history that took place on June 6, 1944, during World War II and was carried out by the Western Allies. D-Day marked the beginning of the liberation of German-occupied France and the opening of the second front.
All comments
Show new comments (0)