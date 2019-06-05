Register
13:28 GMT +305 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Stewards escort a pitch invader during the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on June 1, 2019

    Swimsuit-Clad Champions League Final Streaker Is Going to Visit Russia

    © AFP 2019 / Gabriel Bouys
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The girl became an overnight star after playing a game of "catch me if you can" with Wanda Metropolitano security guards during the biggest match in European club football.

    The nearly-naked model, whose pitch intrusion became one of the few highlights of last week's Champions League final, is going to grace Russia with her presence.

    Kinsey Wolanski, 22, broke through security during the first half of Saturday's game and even made it to the centre circle, where she was finally caught by security guards.

    Kinsey Wolanski, a woman that has invaded the pitch is taken away by security during the Champions League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Saturday, June 1, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Francisco Seco
    Busty Girlfriend of YouTube Prankster Ran Onto Pitch of Champions League Final

    She was wearing a skimpy black swimsuit bearing the name of her boyfriend's adult pranks website.

    The model, who has featured in Sports Illustrated, FHM, and Maxim, said in an interview with Russian newspaper Sovetsky Sport that she and her sweetheart will travel to Russia in July.

    Kinsey's boyfriend is the notorious Russian-American prankster Vitaliy Zdorovetskiy, who is banned from football events for running onto the pitch during the 2014 World Cup final.

    Birds of a feather flock − and streak − together. At least this was the plan, Kinsey said.

    She revealed that they had considered invading the pitch of Wanda Metropolitano together, but eventually decided that she would make a solo run. Vitaliy was looking on from the stands in disguise and "rooting" for his beloved.

    His website, Vitaly Uncensored, offers a variety of X-Rated pranks, in many of which women go topless in front of unwitting strangers in public places. Vitaliy, a native of the northern Russian city of Murmansk and who is now living in Los Angeles, said his project is a "freedom manifesto".

    READ MORE: Well-Trolled: Donald Trump Retweeted Prankster Who Changed Name to 'F**k Trump'

    Apart from promoting freedom of expression, he admits that Saturday's stunt was a good business decision too, as it was worth nearly $4 million in advertising time.

    "You have to be smart to understand what's going on and to convert what you're doing into money", he said.

    Although broadcasters tend to cut off pitch invasions, Kinsey still managed to get some air time. She suggested that the producers decided to "let the world look at that girl" because she would generate publicity.

    The stunt immediately propelled Kinsey to Internet fame, boosting her Instagram following from 300,000 to 2.5 million, which will potentially increase her advertising revenue multi-fold.

    But it appears that the model has suffered no punishment − and even received a glass-encased VIP ticket as a piece of memorabilia of the final from UEFA.

    Related:

    LISTEN to Macron Get Trolled by Prankster He Thinks is Ukraine's President-Elect
    Pranksters Trick Kosovo 'PM' Into Wishing 'Vovan Lexusov' Luck in Ukraine Vote
    Pranksters 'Rent Out' Assange's Room in Embassy Amid His Arrest – Report
    REVEALED: How Boris Johnson Had a 'Penis Prank' Pulled on Him in a Pub
    Tags:
    pitch invader, model, football, UEFA, Moscow, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tourists Visit Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant
    Welcome to Exclusion Zone: Tourists Flock to Chernobyl Amid HBO Series' Success
    Lying in London
    Lying in London
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse