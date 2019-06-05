Swimsuit-Clad Champions League Final Streaker Is Going to Visit Russia

The girl became an overnight star after playing a game of "catch me if you can" with Wanda Metropolitano security guards during the biggest match in European club football.

The nearly-naked model, whose pitch intrusion became one of the few highlights of last week's Champions League final, is going to grace Russia with her presence.

Kinsey Wolanski, 22, broke through security during the first half of Saturday's game and even made it to the centre circle, where she was finally caught by security guards.

She was wearing a skimpy black swimsuit bearing the name of her boyfriend's adult pranks website.

The model, who has featured in Sports Illustrated, FHM, and Maxim, said in an interview with Russian newspaper Sovetsky Sport that she and her sweetheart will travel to Russia in July.

Kinsey's boyfriend is the notorious Russian-American prankster Vitaliy Zdorovetskiy, who is banned from football events for running onto the pitch during the 2014 World Cup final.

Birds of a feather flock − and streak − together. At least this was the plan, Kinsey said.

She revealed that they had considered invading the pitch of Wanda Metropolitano together, but eventually decided that she would make a solo run. Vitaliy was looking on from the stands in disguise and "rooting" for his beloved.

His website, Vitaly Uncensored, offers a variety of X-Rated pranks, in many of which women go topless in front of unwitting strangers in public places. Vitaliy, a native of the northern Russian city of Murmansk and who is now living in Los Angeles, said his project is a "freedom manifesto".

Apart from promoting freedom of expression, he admits that Saturday's stunt was a good business decision too, as it was worth nearly $4 million in advertising time.

"You have to be smart to understand what's going on and to convert what you're doing into money", he said.

Although broadcasters tend to cut off pitch invasions, Kinsey still managed to get some air time. She suggested that the producers decided to "let the world look at that girl" because she would generate publicity.

The stunt immediately propelled Kinsey to Internet fame, boosting her Instagram following from 300,000 to 2.5 million, which will potentially increase her advertising revenue multi-fold.

But it appears that the model has suffered no punishment − and even received a glass-encased VIP ticket as a piece of memorabilia of the final from UEFA.