Russian MoD Denies US Claims of Unsafe Intercept of Spy Plane Over Mediterranean

Earlier in the day, the US 6th Fleet reported that a Russian SU-35 had intercepted an American P-8A Poseidon at least three times on 4 June, claiming that one of the interactions was "unsafe" and put the US crew at risk.

The Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement that it rejects the US claim that the Russian SU-35 fighter had unsafely conducted the intercept of the US military jet over the Mediterranean.

The Russian aircraft had been carrying out flights in compliance with international rules, the Russian Defence Ministry added.

"All flights of Russian aircraft were carried out in accordance with the international rules on the use of airspace. The Russian Command didn't receive any complaints or claims from the American airspace deconfliction center in Syria," the Russian Defence Ministry said.

The 6th fleet of the US Navy said that on Tuesday, the Russian Su-35C fighter "intercepted" a US plane flying in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea three times in three hours.

One of the "interceptions" was called unsafe by the US military. According to the report, the Russian aircraft "conducted a high-speed passage directly in front of the mission plane, which put the pilots and crew at risk".

The Su-35C is a highly modernised ultra-maneuverable 4++ generation fighter.