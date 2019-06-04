Reports: Trump Dossier Author Agrees to Testify About Alleged Connections to FBI

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former officer of the UK intelligence services Christopher Steele, the author of a compromising dossier on US President Donald Trump, agreed to testify to the US authorities on his possible connections to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), The Times on Tuesday.

The outlet reported, citing sources, that Steele agreed to meet investigators in London in the course of several weeks.

In April, Trump claimed that FBI made 11 payments to "fake dossier's discredited author," blaming also the Democratic National Committee and Hilary Clinton, former secretary of state and Democratic candidate in the 2016 presidential election, of conspiring against him.

Steele was hired by the US research firm Fusion GPS to investigate Trump's alleged ties to Russia as part of the Democratic Party's opposition research during the 2016 election. The dossier contained unverified allegations that Trump participated in activities that could make him vulnerable to Russian blackmail attempts. The White House firmly rejected the allegations and Trump dismissed the dossier as "fake news."

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov after publication of the dossier in 2017 that reports on Trump's links with Russia were completely irrelevant.