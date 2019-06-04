This Shining-Style Photo of Jared and Ivanka May Be Scarier Than the Actual Film

The creepy twin girls from Stanley Kubrick's classic 1980 horror movie may have sent shivers down your spine, but the US first daughter and her husband have outshone them, Twitter users say.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, the famous power couple who double as senior advisers to Donald Trump, accompanied the POTUS on his visit to the UK on Monday.

The two were present at Buckingham Palace on Monday, where they were caught on camera peering out of the window into the street.

As Ivanka captioned the photo on Twitter, they were "looking forward to another great day in London," but a host of people said it was a scene straight out of nightmares.

"You seriously look like the dead family that haunts the house in a horror movie," a user wrote.

Many commenters were on hand to claim that Ivanka and Jared resemble the evil twins from The Shining — or that a remake of the movie appears to be in the works.

First thing that comes to mind is the creepy twins from the Shining. pic.twitter.com/Hv6cbrack0 — Sunny Roads 🇨🇦🇮🇸 (@SeedyRoads) 4 июня 2019 г.

Deleted scene from The Shining pic.twitter.com/3jRhCoK0Lu — Quinn Sutherland (@ReelQuinn) 3 июня 2019 г.

Come and play with us, Donald!

Some film connoisseurs compared the couple to human-like robots from Westworld and murderous kids from Children of the Corn; while other Twitterati said the scene was inspired by the cover of Gothic novel Flowers in the Attic.

Season 3 of Westworld looks awful. — MIKE RYAN #ForThePeople (@ryaninteractive) 4 июня 2019 г.

CHILDREN OF THE CORN 2020 — unique IDENTIFIER (@tonyso84) 3 июня 2019 г.

Loved this series when I was 13. pic.twitter.com/uWY5oz3OOf — Jill R (@jillr8917) 4 июня 2019 г.

The Shining vibe continued, with commenters mocking another photo from Buckingham Palace, where Queen Elizabeth and Donald and Melania Trump are seen standing in a corridor.