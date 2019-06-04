Report Condemns ‘Genocide’ of Canadian First Nations, Calls for Language Changes

The recently released report by the national inquiry investigating missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in Canada, says the mass murder of indigenous people of Canada constitutes genocide.
The 1,200-page report and its 46-page supplementary report title "A Legal Analysis of Genocide" says thousands of women were murdered in Canada since the arrival of Europeans. While the report says the colonists killed all Indigenous people, it insists the genocide specifically targeted women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA (LGBT and transgender) people.
"Settler colonialist structures enabled this genocide," the report states, adding that the genocide is intergenerational, "whereby the progeny of survivors also endure the sufferings caused by mass violence which they did not directly experience."
"They are forced to reach out to institutions that are directly at the heart of significant pain, division, cultural destruction, and trauma experienced in their family," the document says.
The massive document includes 231 recommendations for change, which it names "calls for justice," including a number of social measures that should improve indigenous women's welfare.
One particular "call for justice" suggest Indigenous languages become official in Canada, on par with English and French.
"It should be paramount that it be an official language and recognized right across the country and right across the world for that matter," Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) Chief Bobby Cameron said on the issue.
MMIWG Chief Commissioner and First Nations jurist in British Columbia Marion Buller implored all Canadians to read the report in its entirety, CTV News reported Monday.
