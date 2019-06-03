Chinese Education Ministry Issues Warning for Students Planning to Study in US

BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Chinese Education Ministry issued on Monday an official warning for students who are going to study in the United States about the need to be ready for either visa refusal or restrictions on its duration.

"For some time, a number of Chinese students studying in the United States faced visa restrictions, the period of obtaining visas increased, while their duration and the number of denials increased. The ministry draws the attention of numerous students and scholars to the need to strengthen risk assessment, take precautions and conduct proper training," the ministry said in a statement.

Tensions between Beijing and Washington, including in the humanitarian sphere, have been running high in recent weeks amid trade war lasting for almost a year.

The latest round of the US-Chinese trade talks ended in mid-May without an agreement. The United States then claimed that Beijing had broken the deal and swiftly increased duties from 10 percent to 25 percent on imports worth about $200 billion.

The United States and China have been trying to overcome disagreements that emerged in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s decision last June to impose 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods in a bid to fix the trade deficit. Since then, the sides have exchanged several rounds of duties.